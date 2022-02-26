Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Cut to “Hold” at DBS Vickers

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DBS Vickers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $5.60 price objective on the stock. DBS Vickers’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GRAB. Evercore ISI began coverage on Grab in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $5.70 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.90 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Grab from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.89.

NASDAQ GRAB opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.15. Grab has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $13.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRAB. Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in Grab in the fourth quarter worth about $535,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at $959,000. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

