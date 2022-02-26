Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$1.25 to C$1.75. The stock had previously closed at $1.32, but opened at $1.38. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 192,748 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,165,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 17,113 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 446.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 58,816 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $506.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.99.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 17.32%.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

