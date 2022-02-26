Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grand Canyon Education, Inc. is a regionally accredited provider of online postsecondary education services focused on offering graduate and undergraduate degree programs in its core disciplines of education, business, and healthcare. In addition to its online programs, it offers programs at its traditional campus in Phoenix, Arizona and onsite at the facilities of employers. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research cut their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of LOPE opened at $90.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.51. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The company had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.41 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 29.04%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at $1,001,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after buying an additional 24,742 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after buying an additional 15,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

