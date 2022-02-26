Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.810-$0.880 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $199.50 million-$202.70 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.580-$6.180 EPS.

NASDAQ LOPE traded up $4.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.42. 569,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.51. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $115.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.33 and a 200-day moving average of $84.30.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth about $1,001,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 24,742 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth about $2,914,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

