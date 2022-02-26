Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.810-$0.880 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $199.50 million-$202.70 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.580-$6.180 EPS.

NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $4.21 on Friday, hitting $90.42. 569,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,579. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.30. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOPE shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 10.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

