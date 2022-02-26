Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Construction from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:GVA opened at $32.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.87. Granite Construction has a 12 month low of $31.02 and a 12 month high of $44.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,493,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,009,000 after buying an additional 224,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,988,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,176,000 after purchasing an additional 69,525 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,604,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,300,000 after purchasing an additional 52,392 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,096,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,418,000 after purchasing an additional 370,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 47,725.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 997,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,437,000 after purchasing an additional 995,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

