Gray Television, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:GTN.A)

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE:GTN.A opened at $20.45 on Friday. Gray Television has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.32.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.