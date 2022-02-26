Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.29

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$25.29 and last traded at C$37.98, with a volume of 2979703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$38.63.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GWO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.60 billion and a PE ratio of 11.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$38.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.53. The company has a quick ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 14.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.69%.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Paul Mahon sold 62,260 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.18, for a total transaction of C$2,501,507.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,795,292.83. Also, Director Arshil Jamal sold 50,000 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.00, for a total value of C$1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,235,000.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

