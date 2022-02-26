GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) CEO Acquires $28,736.00 in Stock

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) CEO Tj Parass acquired 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $28,736.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Tj Parass also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 2nd, Tj Parass acquired 30,000 shares of GTY Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00.
Shares of GTY Technology stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of GTY Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GTY Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.
GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.
