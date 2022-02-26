GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) CEO Acquires $28,736.00 in Stock

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) CEO Tj Parass acquired 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $28,736.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Tj Parass also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GTY Technology alerts:

On Thursday, December 2nd, Tj Parass acquired 30,000 shares of GTY Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00.

Shares of GTY Technology stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 62.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 77,462 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GTY Technology in the second quarter valued at about $709,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GTY Technology in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 11.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,579,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,880,000 after purchasing an additional 168,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GTY Technology in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of GTY Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GTY Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

GTY Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GTY Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTY Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.