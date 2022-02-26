Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 19.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $368,740,000 after acquiring an additional 151,813 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer purchased 1,000 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFX opened at $343.01 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.00 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.86%.

TFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.64.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

