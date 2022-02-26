Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 201.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,415 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in SunPower were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. 32.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SunPower from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on SunPower from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.87.

SPWR stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.94. SunPower Co. has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $38.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.03.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $384.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

