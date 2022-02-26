Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 78.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 61,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 26,762 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 23.5% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at about $107,000.

NYSE:KYN opened at $8.42 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

