Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 7,265 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 140,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,741,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,935,000 after acquiring an additional 205,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,118,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,838,000 after purchasing an additional 156,409 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 31.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,314,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,688,000 after purchasing an additional 311,859 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 162.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 660,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 409,323 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.4% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 473,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 15,462 shares during the period.

Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

