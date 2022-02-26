Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,068 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,223 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Synaptics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 873,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,964,000 after buying an additional 16,024 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in Synaptics by 16.7% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 480,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,354,000 after buying an additional 68,590 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Synaptics by 91.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,884,000 after buying an additional 156,284 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Synaptics by 99.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,689,000 after buying an additional 133,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Synaptics by 19.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,381,000 after buying an additional 38,829 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $227.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 71.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $114.05 and a 1-year high of $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.59. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.85.

In other Synaptics news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 1,546 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $439,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,992 shares of company stock worth $4,761,618 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

