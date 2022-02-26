Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 12,350 Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,350 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristow Group were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bristow Group by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,624,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,355,000 after acquiring an additional 787,498 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Bristow Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 830,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,445,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Bristow Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,335,000 after acquiring an additional 20,091 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bristow Group by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 574,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,717,000 after acquiring an additional 75,374 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Bristow Group by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 507,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,992,000 after acquiring an additional 55,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

NYSE VTOL opened at $32.33 on Friday. Bristow Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $39.72. The stock has a market cap of $915.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.22). Bristow Group had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 9.22%.

In other Bristow Group news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $118,599.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, and search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas, and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.