Guinness Asset Management LTD Purchases 283 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $176.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $146.10 and a one year high of $179.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.83 and a 200 day moving average of $166.41.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.40%.

JKHY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.43.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

