Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 2,172 Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $265,529,000 after acquiring an additional 889,369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,030,000 after acquiring an additional 708,404 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,470,000 after acquiring an additional 480,441 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,208,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $46,071,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.69.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $1,458,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $319,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 198,411 shares of company stock valued at $39,114,450 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock opened at $159.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.09 and a 1-year high of $209.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.23. The firm has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

