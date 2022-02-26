Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Invests $393,000 in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LBRDA. UBS Group AG raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 388,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,402,000 after purchasing an additional 121,980 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter worth $10,068,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 588,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,974,000 after purchasing an additional 55,749 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,161,000 after purchasing an additional 46,339 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,703,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $145.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.13 and its 200 day moving average is $161.93. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $135.10 and a twelve month high of $188.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

