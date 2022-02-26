Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 625.0% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $424.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.61.

In other news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $378.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $377.65 and a 200 day moving average of $381.15. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.29 and a 1 year high of $422.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

