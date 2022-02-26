Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 7,188 International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,188 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBOC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 5.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 4.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 130,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,413,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $42.93 on Friday. International Bancshares Co. has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.51.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

