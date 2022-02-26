Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $128,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup stock opened at $120.97 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.37 and a twelve month high of $158.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.68.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

AptarGroup Profile (Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

