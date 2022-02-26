Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Sells 217,561 Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) by 77.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 217,561 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Agenus were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Agenus in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Agenus alerts:

AGEN stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17. Agenus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79.

AGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Agenus in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other Agenus news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $118,357.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Agenus (Get Rating)

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.