Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Sells 4,063 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,063 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 84.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 677,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,249,000 after acquiring an additional 310,455 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 33,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 91,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 92.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 367,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after buying an additional 176,924 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $78.14 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The firm has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.09 and a 200 day moving average of $78.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.