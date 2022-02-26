Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Sells 50,356 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 83.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50,356 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Insmed were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Insmed by 367.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Insmed by 438.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Insmed during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Insmed during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Insmed during the second quarter worth $330,000.

Get Insmed alerts:

Shares of INSM stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.56. Insmed Incorporated has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $41.77.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.05). Insmed had a negative net margin of 230.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.11%. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $1,410,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 1,154 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $28,976.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,208,544. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on INSM shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Insmed in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insmed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Insmed Profile (Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.