Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Sells 50,356 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50,356 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Insmed were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,372,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070,140 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,987,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,985,000 after buying an additional 35,898 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,591,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,923,000 after buying an additional 716,392 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,385,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,241,000 after buying an additional 264,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Insmed by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,215,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,023,000 after purchasing an additional 169,447 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 5.70. Insmed Incorporated has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $41.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.56.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.05). Insmed had a negative net margin of 230.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.11%. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $28,976.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $1,410,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,208,544. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

