H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.26

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.26 and last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 268532 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HNNMY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 225 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

