Hacken Token (HAI) Market Cap Tops $34.58 Million

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Hacken Token has a total market cap of $34.58 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Hacken Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0729 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00045981 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,759.49 or 0.07071147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,934.53 or 0.99769120 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00045530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00048752 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken Token’s genesis date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 474,371,758 coins. Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub . The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling Hacken Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using U.S. dollars.

