Harvest Finance Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $15.51 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $60.97 million and approximately $15.51 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for $90.93 or 0.00235327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00010082 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000442 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000154 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 687,030 coins and its circulating supply is 670,445 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

