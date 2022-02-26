Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts Give SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) a €22.00 Price Target

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.00) price objective on SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SFQ. Berenberg Bank set a €20.90 ($23.75) price objective on SAF-Holland in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.64) price objective on SAF-Holland in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.45) price objective on SAF-Holland in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €17.30 ($19.66).

ETR SFQ opened at €10.63 ($12.08) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.82. SAF-Holland has a 52 week low of €10.46 ($11.89) and a 52 week high of €14.49 ($16.47). The firm has a market capitalization of $482.60 million and a P/E ratio of 11.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €11.82 and a 200-day moving average price of €11.91.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, and buses. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, disc brakes.

