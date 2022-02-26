Haynes International, Inc. (HAYN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.

Haynes International has a dividend payout ratio of 33.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Haynes International to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Shares of Haynes International stock opened at $37.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 5.45. Haynes International has a 52-week low of $26.82 and a 52-week high of $47.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.15.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. Haynes International had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 1.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Haynes International will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Haynes International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Haynes International in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Haynes International during the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Haynes International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Haynes International by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HAYN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp raised Haynes International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

