Haynes International, Inc. (HAYN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.
Haynes International has a dividend payout ratio of 33.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Haynes International to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.
Shares of Haynes International stock opened at $37.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 5.45. Haynes International has a 52-week low of $26.82 and a 52-week high of $47.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.15.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Haynes International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Haynes International in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Haynes International during the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Haynes International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Haynes International by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
HAYN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp raised Haynes International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st.
About Haynes International
Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.
