Head-To-Head Contrast: CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (CYBN) versus Its Peers

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS: CYBN – Get Rating) is one of 678 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) N/A -71.99% -67.25% CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) Competitors 47.37% -21.75% 3.91%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) 0 1 4 0 2.80 CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) Competitors 180 707 1003 20 2.45

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) currently has a consensus target price of $8.56, indicating a potential upside of 843.01%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 68.11%. Given CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) $680,000.00 -$24.42 million -2.93 CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) Competitors $1.20 billion $48.04 million 7.19

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE)’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE). CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.9% of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) peers beat CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cybin, Inc. is a biotechnology company that focuses on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. It operates through the following segments: Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products. The Natures Journey segment focuses on non-psychedelic medical mushroom nutraceutical products. The company was founded by Paul Glavine, Eric So, and John Kanakis on October 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

