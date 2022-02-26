Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HR. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $33.77.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $136.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.64 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 268.89%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bbva USA lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.9% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

