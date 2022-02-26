Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HTLD. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Heartland Express from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Heartland Express from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average of $16.27. Heartland Express has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $20.07.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.57 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 40,485 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 367,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 147,546 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

