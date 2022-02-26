HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €64.90 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €64.90 ($73.75) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($64.77) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($73.86) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €56.00 ($63.64) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HeidelbergCement presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €74.08 ($84.18).

Shares of ETR:HEI opened at €58.88 ($66.91) on Thursday. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €56.60 ($64.32) and a 12 month high of €81.04 ($92.09). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €62.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €65.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.44.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

