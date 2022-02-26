HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €87.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €87.00 ($98.86) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEI has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($84.09) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($64.77) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.90 ($73.75) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($73.86) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €56.00 ($63.64) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €74.08 ($84.18).

HEI stock opened at €58.88 ($66.91) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €62.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of €65.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of €56.60 ($64.32) and a 52-week high of €81.04 ($92.09).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

