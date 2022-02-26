Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 599,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,409 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $49,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 168.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the third quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $76.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.18. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.51 and a 52-week high of $114.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

Helios Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.