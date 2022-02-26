Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €100.00 by Warburg Research

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €87.00 ($98.86) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($77.27) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($89.77) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €84.19 ($95.67).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

HEN3 stock opened at €72.00 ($81.82) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($147.33). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €73.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is €76.92.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.