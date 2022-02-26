Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $34.00 and last traded at $35.30, with a volume of 5467 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.49.

The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 44.90%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLF. B. Riley decreased their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 9,112,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,984,000 after purchasing an additional 321,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,223,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,881,000 after purchasing an additional 38,740 shares during the period. Deccan Value Investors L.P. boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 3,745,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,726,000 after purchasing an additional 780,218 shares during the period. CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,062,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,359,000 after purchasing an additional 66,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 2,755,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,786,000 after purchasing an additional 410,086 shares during the period.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

