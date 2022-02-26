Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Plans Dividend of $0.18

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2022

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 26th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1833 per share on Monday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HESAY opened at $140.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.84 and its 200 day moving average is $157.72. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of $105.69 and a 52 week high of $190.43.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HESAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,300.00 ($1,477.27) to €1,429.00 ($1,623.86) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $787.93.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (Get Rating)

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.