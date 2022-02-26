Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 394.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 73.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average of $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $250,092.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,787,327.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,248 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.81.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

