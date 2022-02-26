High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) PT Lowered to C$15.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HLNFF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded High Liner Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLNFF opened at $10.26 on Thursday. High Liner Foods has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $12.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.93.

High Liner Foods, Inc engages in the processing and marketing of prepared and packaged frozen seafood products. It also markets its products under the brands High Liner, Icelandic Seafood, FPI, Viking, Mirabel, American Pride Seafood, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, and 40 Fathoms. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Lunenburg, Canada.

