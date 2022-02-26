HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 62,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Fort L.P. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 5,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.83.

LECO opened at $127.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.92 and a 12 month high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $844.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.08 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

