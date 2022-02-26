HighTower Advisors LLC Has $411,000 Stock Position in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 272,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,515,000 after buying an additional 145,866 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,662,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 13,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IPO opened at $44.74 on Friday. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 12-month low of $39.29 and a 12-month high of $70.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.76.

