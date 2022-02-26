HighTower Advisors LLC Has $446,000 Holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 349.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,715 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 687.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 34,494 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 30,114 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,365 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,676,000 after purchasing an additional 750,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SKM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

NYSE:SKM opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average of $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.77. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3867 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.90%.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

