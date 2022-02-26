HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $457,000 in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $24,118,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,121,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 492.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 23,485 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,487,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $879,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DEF opened at $68.21 on Friday. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.38.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

