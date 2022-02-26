HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 2,428 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axonics were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 13.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,647,000 after acquiring an additional 404,439 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 21.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,833,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,235,000 after acquiring an additional 321,351 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,704,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,942,000 after acquiring an additional 66,452 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 2,958.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,062,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 22.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 890,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,479,000 after acquiring an additional 164,597 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axonics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXNX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Axonics from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Axonics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

In other news, insider Karen Noblett sold 6,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $322,406.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $1,694,298.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,223. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $57.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.19 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.14. Axonics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.37 and a 52-week high of $79.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.37 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 47.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Axonics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.