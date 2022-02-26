Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 471,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,907,307 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $20,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.0% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 21,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HIW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

NYSE:HIW opened at $43.84 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.96 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.90.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 40.63%. The business had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.34%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

