HM Payson & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Humana were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Humana by 346.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Humana by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Humana by 454.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUM. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Humana from $530.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $483.13.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $432.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.50. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.35%.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

