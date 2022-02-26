HM Payson & Co. Has $172,000 Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Corning by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 16,937 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,500,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Corning by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,072 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $1,736,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Corning by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 226,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,247,000 after acquiring an additional 11,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $41.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average is $38.57. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 77.42%.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

