HM Payson & Co. Has $249,000 Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 350.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 48.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,942 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.20, for a total value of $1,817,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $704,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,878 shares of company stock valued at $7,493,353. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $81.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.38 and a 12-month high of $277.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.48.

NVAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Novavax in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Novavax from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.43.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

